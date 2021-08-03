Author to talk about Blyth heroine at special event

Bella Reay, copyright of Yvonne Crawford

The talk, called Wor Bella, will outline the role played by the heroic female munitions workers during the First World War who played football to raise money for wartime charities.

Huge crowds watched the matches, including 20,000 at St James' Park, Newcastle.

Blyth Spartans Ladies became the top North East team from 1918 to 1919, winning the 1918 Munitionettes cup in front of 23,000 people at Ayresome Park when they defeated Bolckow Vaughan from Middlesbrough.

Bella Reay, from Bebside, was the hero of the Spartans team, netting 133 goals in 30 matches, earning her the accolade of being the "Alan Shearer of her day".

Supported by Blyth Town Council, Wor Bella will be the first talk held at the Cramlington Community Hub in Forum Way, next to Concordia leisure Centre.

Ed said: "I'm really looking forward to it."

Maggie Martin, Community and Youth Manager at Cramlington Town Council, who will chair the meeting, said: "We are delighted to be supporting a brilliant event like this.

"It's an opportunity to hear Ed and learn about how the excellent women footballers of today stand on the shoulders of these brilliant munitionettes from a hundred years ago."

Cramlington Town Mayor Coun Loraine De Simone will also speak at the talks that will take place on Monday, August 9, at 2pm and 7pm. Entry is free.

For tickets, visit worbellacramlington.eventbrite.com