Lindsay and Colin Durward at Blyth Battery.

The Blyth Battery, which guarded the mouth of the river Blyth in its North Sea location, is an impressive array of six separate buildings that acted as a lookout, armaments, storage and assembly point during the First World War.

It also boasted two a six-inch guns for coastal defence.

Run by the Blyth Battery Volunteers, guided tours are free and rely on donations to preserve this crucial legacy of Blyth and Northumberland's WWI history.

Lindsay Durward, secretary of Blyth Battery Volunteers, said: "We are an enthusiastic group who maintain, conserve, research and open Blyth Battery to members of the public.

"We also put on displays commemorating the history of Blyth Battery at events around the region throughout the year."

Lindsay added: "We're based in Links Road on South Beach in Blyth and have a high physical profile.

"We're also on the walking route between Blyth and Seaton Sluice, so it's really easy to pop in for a tour either as individuals or an organised group."

Blyth Battery Volunteers chairman, Colin Durward, added: "If people want to learn about the history of Blyth, we are always looking to welcome new members to our group.

"We have no minimum commitment, any help no matter how small would be welcome.

"It's amazing how many people come along and are so enthused by the place and the history that they want to get involved as a volunteer, either with the public or behind the scenes."

Blyth Battery operates on a week-end basis and will opened its doors to visitors again last weekend.

Open from 11am to 4pm, last orders in the tea room are at 3.45pm.