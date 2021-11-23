The fair will hep towards raising funds for a sensory facility that will benefit those of all needs.

The den was set up in 2016 and provides a sensory space for local children, young people and adults with additional needs.

The Christmas Fair is to be held on Sunday, November 28, between 1pm and 4pm at Crowhall Lane, Cramlington. There will be a range of stalls, a raffle, tombola and refreshments.

A £3 wristband is available for children’s activities including a disco dome, crafts and a visit from Santa.

Funds raised from the event will help towards the purchase of essential new equipment for the charity.

The idea of a sensory space arose from staff, parents and friends wanting to do something in memory of Seb & Olivia, two very special children who loved attending disability friendly play schemes at Northburn.

With support from the local community they successfully raised an amazing £50,000 to transform a redundant changing room into a sensory room to provide a safe, stimulating and therapeutic space for all abilities to enjoy.

Louise Metcalfe, Seb & Olivia’s Den committee member, said: “This is going to be a fabulous event offering everything you need for a perfect Christmas. Even Santa will be in residence so you can pop in with any last minute requests.

“There is plenty of parking at the community centre and entry is free, we would love to see as many people as possible come along and support the event.”