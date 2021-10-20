Get your teeth into Northumberland theatre company's latest production

Count Dracula on stage (NTC).

The production is something audiences can really get their teeth into as it’s a comedic version of the Dracula legend by Bram Stoker.

Reworked and devised by NTC actor and writer, Stewart Howson, Dracula the Travesty is a silly, spooky, cheeky storytelling with a touch of gothic glee.

As parodies go, this production follows the adventures of Mina and the hapless Jonathan Harker who are joined by Dr Van Hesling as they face a race against time to stop Count Dracula.

The production features Kathryn Jane Sabourn, David McCarthy and Louis Roberts.

Artistic Director Louis Roberts said: “We’ve put a lot of blood, sweat and tears into this production but mostly blood as that is what Count Dracula is particularly fond of.

“It’s full of puns, slapstick and really awful jokes and despite the horror genre, it is suitable for all ages.

"It’s a production that’s got a lot of bite and it’s a little bit batty too.”

The show can be seen at:

Laurel’s, Whitley Bay, on October 26 and 27, https://www.laurelswhitley.co.uk/dracula;

The Dovecote Centre, Amble, on October 28, https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/dracula-the-travesty-tickets-162457333257

Bamburgh Castle on October 29, https://www.bamburghcastle.com/product/dracula/;