Musical medley heading to Whitley Bay

Professional musical theatre actors Tom Bales and Caroline Sabiston have joined forces to produce "From Hammerstein to Hamilton”.

The journey through the decades of musicals forms the foundation of the event, inspired by the duo’s own experiences when they engaged, in their early years, with local theatre groups such as Whitley Bay and Tynemouth Operatic Societies, through to their own professional training in London.

The show will be running at new theatre venue Laurels, on Whitley Road, Whitley Bay, from Friday, November 19 to Sunday, November 21.

Caroline said: “Tom and I have worked together on a number of projects now and because of Covid, we have both found the time and space to create and shape this exciting new production.

"We felt Laurels was the ideal venue as we are both from the Coast and want to celebrate the renaissance of the area.”

Tom and Caroline will be joined by Andrew Clarence, a well-known musical director from the region and who has worked closely with the couple across many productions over the years.

Tom said: “Having been established in London since 2014, I feel this production is a unique opportunity for me to perform in my hometown as well as enjoy the challenge of putting on such as creative project.

"I am delighted to be working with Caroline and Andrew who are both incredibly talented individuals, and can’t wait to perform with them both once again.”