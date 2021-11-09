Northumbrian Christmas Fair to make a return to visitor attraction

The Sill in the Snow.

Northumberland National Park has announced its ‘Northumbrian Christmas Fair’ will return this year at The Sill: National Landscape Discovery Centre.

The two-day fair will take place on Saturday, November 20, and Sunday 21, from 10am to 4pm on both days.

It will feature local food, drink, crafts and jewellery suppliers including Twice Brewed, Hadrian’s Larder and Handmade by Lolla Mac, as well as festive tunes and Christmas cheer.

Claire Mason, visitor centre operations manager at Northumberland National Park Authority, said: “We can’t wait to welcome visitors to our Northumbrian Christmas Fair, and are pleased to have so many fantastic local producers attending.

“After a tough 18 months, and with Christmas celebrations cancelled for so many families last year, it’s important for us to help bring festive cheer to people of all ages, backgrounds and abilities, here in Northumberland National Park.

“People can enjoy a day out at The Sill by visiting the Christmas fair, explore the surrounding areas with a winter walk, followed by festive refreshments at the Sill’s Once Brewed café.

"The Sill shop will also be open, making it the perfect opportunity to do some Christmas shopping.

“The Sill is a key gateway to Northumberland National Park, and we’re proud to support so many rural communities and showcase these local businesses at our festive, family fun event.”

Entry to The Sill is free, and it will be open daily until Christmas eve.