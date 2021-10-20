Due to high demand, Sam Fender has added the extra date of April 6 at the Utilita Arena to his spring 2022 UK arena tour.

The tour, Sam and his band's biggest to date, kicks off at the Motorpoint Arena in Nottingham on March 20.

And it now ends with two homecoming shows at Utilita Arena, Newcastle on April 5 and 6.

North East musician Sam Fender.

The tour from the North Shields born star has had to be postponed several times due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

Last week, Sam released his critically acclaimed second album, Seventeen Going Under, which went to number one in the album charts after amassing 44,000 sales, the fifth biggest opening week of 2021.

The tour will see Sam and his band, who are also from Tyneside, perform in Nottingham, Liverpool, Dublin, Glasgow, Birmingham, Brighton, London and Newcastle before finishing in Manchester.

The remainder of Sam and his band’s (the eclectic six-piece from Tyneside) long since sold out rescheduled shows will conclude this November, with two nights at London’s Alexandra Palace, and shows in Glasgow, Cardiff, Leeds, and Newcastle.

His return to the live arena this Summer has been explosive, seeing Sam play to hundreds of thousands of fans on festival stages and at his rescheduled headline dates right across the UK.