Step out to explore art on display in North Tyneside

The viewing tower and Sentius Tectonicus at Segedunum Roman Fort, which is part of the art trail.

The North Tyneside Art Trail is a celebration of creativity that invites us all to ‘Reconnect’.

Throughout August, a special trail map at www.northtynesidearttrail.com will highlight dozens of public artworks, as well as new exhibitions exploring the connections between people and places and reflecting on the disruptions of the past 16 months.

The project is a collaboration between local art for mental health charity North Tyneside Art Studio, Tyne & Wear Archives & Museums, North Tyneside Council and Nexus and the hope is to encourage people to get out and explore the local area.

For the most adventurous, making a visit to the 12 highlighted key sites will be rewarded with a hand-made medal from North Tyneside Art Studio.

One of the trail organisers said: “Being involved in art and creativity has been shown to improve your mental health and North Tyneside is home to an incredible range of art, artists, and art organisations.

"We want to encourage people to get out and see what we have to offer and take time to enjoy the natural and cultural sights of the borough as well.”

As part of the art trail, residents are being encouraged to join in and show off their own creations at home and on social media with the hashtag #ntat21.

The trail comes in time for Nexus’ Take the kids for free promotion where up to three children aged 11 and under can travel for free on Metro and the Shields Ferry when accompanied by a fare-paying adult.