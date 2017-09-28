Age was no barrier for elderly folk who enjoyed a dance at The Alnwick Garden

A dance programme which helps to keep older people physically and mentally active staged a special event at The Alnwick Garden.

Care to Dance is an initiative run by Four Seasons Health Care, using therapeutic movement to connect with health and wellbeing.

Care to Dance event at The Alnwick Garden. Picture by Jane Coltman

The sessions are held monthly in Blyth, where residents from Four Seasons Health Care homes, and other homes, along with family members and people from the community come together for a drink, chat, dance, sing-a-long, a game of bingo and a raffle.

It is a financially self-supporting event and any profits raised are used to give the attendees something a little bit special, such as a visit from the ice-cream van, strawberries and cream, a Christmas party and various other events.

As part of this, an ‘extra special memory experience’ was staged last week, when Care to Dance was taken to The Alnwick Garden.

Staged in The Pavilion, the fun-filled event sold out, with more than 120 people attending on the day. It featured a tea dance, afternoon tea, bingo and a raffle, and was a massive success.

Care to Dance event at The Alnwick Garden. Picture by Jane Coltman

Matt Horne, Four Seasons Health Care’s regional business development manager – North East, said: “The event went really well and we have had some great comments from some of the residents who were there, including that it was the best day they have had in years and that it brought back happy memories from their younger days.

“The Alnwick Garden gave us the use of the amazing Pavilion for free and we hope to continue this at The Garden on a quarterly basis.”

Holding the event at The Garden was particularly fitting as the world-famous attraction runs its own community initiatives to help and support the older generation, through its Elderberries programme.

Last year, The Garden unveiled its Stuart Halbert Drop-in Centre, designed for older people and offering a warm and inviting environment, with living room, TV and cooking area, among other things.

Care to Dance event at The Alnwick Garden. Picture by Jane Coltman

Care to Dance event at The Alnwick Garden. Picture by Jane Coltman

Care to Dance event at The Alnwick Garden. Picture by Jane Coltman