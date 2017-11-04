Allison honoured for Guiding work

An inspirational Cramlington woman has been honoured for her work with Girlguiding.

Allison Graydon received the prestigious Laurel Award to mark her outstanding service over the last 37 years.

The 58-year-old County Commissioner and a Brownie leader was presented with the specially-designed brooch by Alison Gordon, North East England Region Chief Commissioner.

Allison first became involved in guiding when she joined Brownies in Whitley Bay in 1965 and has volunteered as an adult since 1980, providing amazing opportunities for girls and young women.

She said: “I’m extremely proud to receive this award. Volunteering for Girlguiding is such a rewarding experience and it’s been wonderful to work with so many young women and girls over the years and see the difference guiding makes to their lives.

“Without the help and support from my family and guiding friends in the County, none of this would have been possible.

“Guiding opens up so many fantastic opportunities for girls to grow in confidence and become a powerful force for good in their communities. I would like to dedicate this award to all of the girls I have had the pleasure of knowing over the last 37 years.”

Allison is currently County Commissioner for Northumberland, a role she held previously from 2004-2009.

Since taking on the role for the second time she has worked with others to reshape the structure of the County.

She has made the up-grading of Pasture House at Whittonstall, a Girlguiding Northumberland residential property, one of her top priorities. Thanks to her hard work and commitment, the kitchen was refitted and other improvements made, including disabled access.

Alison Gordon said: “I want to say a huge thank-you to Allison today. She has helped hundreds of girls discover new things, make great friends and experience things for the first time.

“She has endless energy and enthusiasm and is committed to helping each girl to find her voice.”