Northumberland Tourism Awards: Winners revealed

The winners of the first Northumberland Tourism Awards were announced this evening during a ceremony at Alnwick Castle.

The inaugural event was a celebration of those accommodation providers, attractions and other tourism businesses that make Northumberland's booming visitor industry - crucial to the county's economy - such a success.

Opening the ceremony, David Hall, group head of leisure, strategy and transformation at Northumbrian Water, the headline sponsors, said: "Great tourism businesses are key to Northumberland's success. Tonight we are here to celebrate this sector, the best of the best and everything you do for this beautiful county of ours."

The overall crown was won on the night by the Battlesteads hotel in Wark, which also took gold in the Hotel of the Year category, while the Family Day Out winner, voted for by our readers, was Northumberlandia, near Cramlington.

The full list of winners was as follows:

SUSTAINABLE TOURISM AWARD, sponsored by Northumbrian Water

GOLD: Laverock Law Cottages, Lowick

SHORTLISTED: Northumbrian Holidays, Morpeth

B&B OF THE YEAR, sponsored by Newton Hall

GOLD: The Old Manse B&B, Chatton

SILVER: Mill House, Guyzance

BRONZE: West Longridge Manor, Berwick

HIGHLY COMMENDED: The Grange B&B, Blagdon

DOG-FRIENDLY BUSINESS OF THE YEAR, sponsored by Inn Collection Group

GOLD: Mains Cottages, Beadnell

SILVER: South Tynedale Railway, Alston

BRONZE: The Loovre Ice Cream Parlour, Berwick

HIGHLY COMMENDED: The Sun Hotel, Warkworth

HOLIDAY PARK/VILLAGE OF THE YEAR, sponsored by Northumberland College

GOLD: Kielder Waterside

HIGHLY COMMENDED: Stablewood Coastal Cottages, Lucker

HOTEL OF THE YEAR, sponsored by Northumberland Tourism

GOLD: Battlesteads, Wark

SILVER: William de Percy, Otterburn

TOURISM PUB OF THE YEAR, sponsored by BT

GOLD: William de Percy, Otterburn

HIGHLY COMMENDED: The Apple Inn, Lucker

TASTE AWARD, sponsored by George F White

GOLD: The Potted Lobster, Bamburgh

SILVER: Cheese Loft Cafe, Northumberland Cheese Company, Blagdon

HIGHLY COMMENDED: The Northumberland Arms, Felton; The Percy Arms, Chatton

SELF-CATERING PROPERTY OF THE YEAR, sponsored by ssafa, the Armed Forces charity

GOLD: Brunton House & Cottages, Alnwick

SILVER: Woodside Lodge, Hexham

BRONZE: Hemmel House, Breamish Valley

HIGHLY COMMENDED: Shepherds Cottage, Beadnell; 8 Mill Wharf, Tweedmouth

SHORTLISTED: Williamston Barns, Slaggyford

WEDDING VENUE OF THE YEAR, sponsored by Hotspur 1364

GOLD: Doxford Barns, Chathill

SILVER: Newton Hall, Newton by the Sea

SHORTLISTED: The Sun Hotel, Warkworth; The Northumberland Arms, Felton

BOUTIQUE GUEST ACCOMMODATION OF THE YEAR, sponsored by Northumberland County Council

GOLD: The Joiners Arms, Newton by the Sea

SILVER: Williamston Barns, Slaggyford

HIGHLY COMMENDED: The Black Bull Hotel, Wark

SHORTLISTED: The Percy Arms, Chatton

SMALL VISITOR ATTRACTION, sponsored by Active Northumberland

GOLD: Aln Valley Railway Trust, Alnwick

SILVER: Hay Farm Heavy Horse Centre, Heatherslaw

BRONZE: South Tynedale Railway, Alston

HIGHLY COMMENDED: Bide-a-Wee Cottage, Stanton; Billy Shiel’s Farne Island Boat Trips, Seahouses

SHORTLISTED: Bailiffgate Museum, Alnwick; Go Ape, Matfen; Kirkley Hall Zoo, Ponteland

LARGE VISITOR ATTRACTION OF THE YEAR, sponsored by The Banks Group

GOLD: Alnwick Garden

SILVER: Whitehouse Farm Centre, Stannington

BRONZE: Alnwick Castle/Kielder Water & Forest Park

FAMILY DAY OUT (READERS’ CHOICE), sponsored by Northumberland Gazette

WINNER: Northumberlandia

SHORTLISTED: Cragside House and Garden, Rothbury; Ford and Etal Estates; Go Ape, Matfen; Kirkley Hall Zoo, Ponteland; Northumberlandia, Cramlington; Vindolanda, Hadrian’s Wall; Whitehouse Farm Centre, Stannington

OVERALL TOURISM AWARD, sponsored by the headline sponsor, Northumbrian Water

Battlesteads, Wark