Family fun day for Seb & Olivia’s Den

Northburn Sports and Community Centre in Cramlington is hosting a fun day next week to raise further funds for Seb & Olivia’s Den.

Seb & Olivia’s Den is a sensory room for children, adults and young people with additional needs, which opened last year in memory of two special children who used to attend Active Northumberland’s play sessions at the centre.

The fun day is to be held on Monday between noon and 3pm, and several activities have been organised, including pony rides, animals, sports, crafts, raffle, tombola, inflatables and face-painting.

Also, tomorrow (Friday) night, the North East Truckers will be holding a convoy from Washington Services to Gosforth Park in aid of the Den to mark the start of their weekend Truck Show.

Seb and Olivia’s Den will have a stall at the Truck Show at Gosforth Park on Saturday and Sunday.

Since spring 2016, the Den has managed to raise more than £35,000 thanks to grant funding and the staff and users of Northburn community centre, along with hundreds of people from the community who have supported the Den’s fund-raising events.

Louise Metcalfe, committee member and mum of Seb, said: “The Den provides a stimulating and safe sensory space, equipped with tactile, auditory and visual stimuli for children, young people and adults with additional needs. Since it opened last year it has proved to be very popular and we are delighted with the number of people who have already benefitted from using the space.”