Famous Manhattan skyscraper picture recreated – in Northumberland

Take a closer look at the picture. It’s not the iconic photo of construction workers perched on a girder high above the New York skyline which graces many a living room wall. This is Cambois, not Manhattan!

Kevin Barnfather came up with the idea of recreating the famous shot – Lunch Atop A Skyscraper – taken during the building of 30 Rockefeller Plaza in 1932.

Lunch Atop A Skyscraper.

The waste pipe at Cambois is something of a local celebrity, with its own Facebook page where people post photos of themselves taken on or around the pipe.

So Kevin roped in friends and family to sit on the pipe as a spoof on the men on the girder.

Kevin, he’s the one holding the News Post leader, said: “I wanted to do something on the pipe and something that included my friends and family so we could keep this as a memento for the future.

“As as result of this, I came up with the idea as a spoof on the New York men on a girder. We had a great laugh doing this as people thought we were doing a TV show.”