Focus is on local talent at new shop

The owner of a Blyth business has said the response to its new shop has been fantastic.

Frameworks was founded in Bridge Street in 1996. As the whole building – which was divided into two at the time – was purchased, this meant there was an opportunity to expand when the solicitors next door moved out a few years later.

The premises were converted back into one building. A cafe was added and the business also began selling gifts to add to its picture framing and furniture provision.

As a result of its success, a building in Stanley Street was purchased four years ago so it could open a photography studio called Frameworks Photography.

And now a third shop directly opposite the main premises in Bridge Street has opened its doors.

Frameworks Inviting You Home has been established by business owner Angela Cosimini and John Wilson, with Angela’s brother Peter Cosimini coming on board to manage the shop.

“We provide gifts for all ages and occasions, including mementos of Blyth, at the new shop,” she said.

“It was also established to help promote the town because it showcases the work of carefully selected local artists and craftspeople. We want to encourage the creativity of the local community.

“I had an idea of what we would do if we were able to take on part of the building and when it became available, we decided to go for it. The feedback for the shop has been amazing from both customers and the public.”