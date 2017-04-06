Launch of the Northumberland Tourism Awards

Northumberland is the jewel in the crown of the North-East tourist industry and that’s why we want to celebrate the very best.

With the county’s booming visitor economy only going in one direction, Northeast Press, publishers of the Northumberland Gazette, Berwick Advertiser, Morpeth Herald and News Post Leader, has teamed up with Northumberland Tourism to launch the Northumberland Tourism Awards.

And not only will the awards ceremony celebrate those businesses and attractions putting in the most effort to make tourism a success and attract visitors, but the winners will land a place on the shortlist for the North East England Tourism Awards, which take place each November, potentially earning a spot at the prestigious VisitEngland Awards for Excellence.

With that in mind, the award categories mirror those in the regional contest: Boutique Accommodation/Small Hotel; Bed and Breakfast; Business Tourism Provider; Dog Friendly Business; Guided Tour; Holiday Park; Hotel; Inclusive Tourism; Large Visitor Attraction; Self-Catering Property; Self-Catering Provider; Small Visitor Attraction; Sustainable Tourism Award; Taste Award; Tourism Pub of the Year.

Additionally at our awards, there will be prizes for the best Wedding Venue, Family Day Out and an overall prize.

All of the winners will be announced at a very special ceremony at Alnwick Castle on Thursday, June 8.

Jude Leitch, director of Northumberland Tourism, said: “I’m absolutely delighted that the Northumberland Tourism Awards are being launched.

“We have so many high-quality businesses and it’s great to recognise them and it’s also great for them to go on to gain further recognition in the regional and possibly national awards.”

Our editor, Paul Larkin, added: “We all know that Northumberland has a wealth of brilliant tourism businesses and attractions so we wanted to make an effort to give them the recognition they deserve.

“I would encourage as many people as possible to enter these awards so that we can make them a real celebration of all that’s great about Northumberland’s tourism industry.”

Entry forms for the different categories can be found here. The forms must be completed and returned to info@northumberlandtourism.co.uk with the subject Northumberland Tourism Awards by Saturday, May 13.

Following judging, a shortlist will be published on Thursday, May 18.

Terms and conditions

By submitting an entry to the Northumberland Tourism Awards, you agree to be bound by the following terms and conditions:

The closing date for receipt of entries is Saturday, May 13.

Employees or representatives/agents of Johnston Press or Northumberland Tourism Ltd are not eligible for entry into the awards.

Businesses can enter more than one category, but separate entry forms and supplementary information must be completed for each.

By entering the awards, you agree to be part of any publicity undertaken in association with the awards. If selected as a finalist, you accept and agree that Johnston Press and/or Northumberland Tourism Ltd may use or publish any photographs, comments or evidence submitted at any stage in the awards programme in any media waiving any rights to payment or to inspect and approve a finished product.

Judges reserve the right to decline an application if it does not meet the eligibility criteria for the category.

Judges and judging panels will comprise sponsor representatives and tourism professionals, appointed for their extensive experience and knowledge of the tourism industry.

The judges’ decisions are final and they cannot enter into discussion about the shortlisting process, choice of finalists or choice of winners.

In the event of any dispute regarding the awards criteria, application forms, judging process or any other matter relating to the Awards, the decision of Johnston Press shall be final and no correspondence or discussion shall be entered into.