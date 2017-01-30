Blyth Town sign ex-Burnley player Jack Errington

Blyth Town FC have signed ex-Burnley defender Jack Errington.

The 22-year-old, from Walker, made his full debut for Town in their 4-0 win over Darlington RA.

As well as being on the books of Burnley, Errington brings Northern League experience having played for division one clubs including Newcastle Benfield and Jarrow Roofing, as well as a short stint with Blyth Spartans.

Whilst at Burnley the team won the Championship and Errington was dubbed as one-to-watch.

Blyth Town manager Mick Connor said he has “high hopes” for Errington, not only within the club but for his career as a footballer.

“Jack is a very skilled, high performer in football and I can see a promising future for him – hopefully with us as we climb up through the leagues,” he said.

“He has been very highly thought of within his previous clubs, gaining valuable experience already at such a young age, and we are over the moon to have him join our team.”

Blyth Town have won 19 games this season and the defender said he was “excited” to be playing for a team with such high ambition, seeing it as the best way to progress his career in the higher leagues.

“Blyth Town FC first team has a fantastic reputation within the EBAC Northern League already,” he said.

“The ambition of the club to take the team all the way up the football pyramid is very appealing for me to be able to play in the higher leagues again.

“I’ve bought into the ambition and the determination of the club and I am excited to be playing a part in it.”

Errington has played football since the age of four and was a graduate from the Wallsend Boys Club before progressing his career from 2013-14 in securing a full-time contract at Burnley before returning to the north east.

Blyth Town take on Stockton Town at home on Saturday, February 4, kick-off 3pm, and then Alnwick Town on Saturday, February 18.

Gary Day and captain John Iveson are back in full training with a view to rejoin the squad in the next two weeks following being out for some time with injuries.

Each home game is £6 entry on the door with concessions available by emailing info@blythtownfirstteam.co.uk

For further updates and information about the first team, visit www.blythtownfirstteam.co.uk or follow Twitter @BlythTownFCFT