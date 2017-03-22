Bowlers through to national finals

Northumberland County Bowling Association (Three-A-Side) held their Indoor County Finals at West Denton last Sunday.

The 2 Bowl Rinks was a very close game with all six players playing their part in a very close affair, the team of Stephen Robson, Kevin Blaylock and Aaron Robson were leading by one shot with the last end to play, Dale Bullock, Ryan Warnes Hall and Peter Nicholson then picked up two shots to win the game 16-15.

In the Mixed Pairs, husband and wife Enid and Ron Brown had a good win over last season’s National Champions - Ann Lennie and Herbie Blacklock 18-4.

Paul Shilton led at the half way stage in the Under 25 singles against Aaron Robson until Robson’s experience saw him come through to win the game 21-15.

The Senior singles saw Herbie Blacklock, current National Champion, start well and maintain this to beat John Dobinson 21-13.

In the 4 Bowl Singles Kevin Blaylock started well to take an early lead against Aaron Robson, with Robson eventually winning 21-17.

In the Mixed Rinks, going into the last end the score was level at 25 – 25, Ann and Bill Lennie with skip Herbie Blacklock picked up two shots to win the game beating Ron Brown, Enid Brown and Bobby Marshall 27-25.

The final game of the day was the Mens Pairs, Bill Lennie and Herbie Blacklock were always ahead in the game and ran out winners, beat Dale Bullock and Peter Nicholson 17-15.

All the winners will now represent Northumberland in the National Finals at Newark in mid-April.