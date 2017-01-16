Debut novel is going global

A debut novel set in Northumberland is captivating readers around the world.

Forty-six-year-old local writer Chris Ord fulfilled his lifelong dream and published his debut novel in September last year.

Following a successful book launch at the Maritime Centre in his home village of Newbiggin, Chris invited readers to send him photographs of themselves reading the book.

Chris said: “Northumberland was a huge inspiration for the novel, particularly the dramatic setting of Lindisfarne where most of it is set.

“Part of my dream was to share my passion for the county with readers. Everyone I know who has visited the area adores it, the landscape, beaches, castles, and the people of course.

“I invited followers on my website and social media sites to send me their photos of the book from around the world and was blown away by the response.

“So far I’ve had photographs from Hong Kong, Norway, Jersey, Malta, Greece, Cyprus, Mexico, Spain, Corfu, Australia, New Zealand, USA, Canada, Ireland, India. My personal favourite is from the Falkland Islands. Someone read the book in Cuba and passed it onto a Canadian couple telling them to read it and pass it on. It’s strange to think of one of your books travelling the world in this way.”

The novel Becoming is a dystopian coming of age story, with dark twists and turns. It follows a group of teenagers trapped on Holy Island.

Chris has been overwhelmed by the positive response to his debut and there are more books to come. All his work is set in the local area.

Chris gave up his full-time job in education to write Becoming and hopes his success is an inspiration to others to follow their dreams.